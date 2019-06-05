Dominic Ochola
1,500 Bags of Charcoal Impounded in Nwoya

5 Jun 2019, 19:11 Comments 152 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Crime Health Environment Report
Some of the impounded bags of charcoal worth millions of shillings seized and burnt to ashes by Environment Protection Police Unit – EPPU in Nwoya district in April.

In short
The charcoal was ferried from Purongo, Anaka and Got Apwoyo sub-counties heading to Kampala. The impounded trucks have been parked at the district headquarters in Anaka Town Council.

 

