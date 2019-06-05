In short
The charcoal was ferried from Purongo, Anaka and Got Apwoyo sub-counties heading to Kampala. The impounded trucks have been parked at the district headquarters in Anaka Town Council.
1,500 Bags of Charcoal Impounded in Nwoya
5 Jun 2019
Nwoya District, Uganda
Some of the impounded bags of charcoal worth millions of shillings seized and burnt to ashes by Environment Protection Police Unit – EPPU in Nwoya district in April.
