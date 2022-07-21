1,500 New Voters Registered for Soroti East By-Election

In short
In the 2021 general elections, Soroti City East Division had 34,784 registered voters, but the number has now increased to 36,481 voters.
1,500 New Voters Registered for Soroti East By-Election21 Jul 2022, 15:11 Comments 126 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Updates
