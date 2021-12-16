1500 Passports Issued Daily To Match High Numbers Of Applicants

In short
However, Siminyu has explained that the ministry is now operating at full capacity and as a result, they are able to release 1500 passports every day. Some of the passports, according to Siminyu, are being accessed at regional offices in among other areas Mbarara and Mbale.
1500 Passports Issued Daily To Match High Numbers Of Applicants16 Dec 2021, 06:15 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
