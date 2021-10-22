1,500 Soldiers from Six Countries to Train in Jinja for Peaceking

In short
The delegates have also unanimously agreed to conduct the exercise within Jinja city between 25th,May and 7th, June 2022, as a means of according the participating countries enough time to plan for the FTX.
1,500 Soldiers from Six Countries to Train in Jinja for Peaceking22 Oct 2021, 14:56 Comments 89 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Report
The chairman of the 2020 FTX initial planning meeting, Brig. Benard Korir, hands over the resolutions to Burundi's head of delegation, Brig. Sebastian Niyankuru.
In short
Tagged with: Member State delegate exercise field participant peace training
Mentioned: EAC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.