1,500 Soldiers from Six Countries to Train in Jinja for Peaceking

The chairman of the 2020 FTX initial planning meeting, Brig. Benard Korir, hands over the resolutions to Burundi's head of delegation, Brig. Sebastian Niyankuru.

In short

The delegates have also unanimously agreed to conduct the exercise within Jinja city between 25th,May and 7th, June 2022, as a means of according the participating countries enough time to plan for the FTX.