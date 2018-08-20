15,000 Njeru Residents Face Eviction

In short
The Land Commission has this afternoon learnt that a total of 15,000 residents of seven villages in Njeru Town Council, Buikwe district face eviction after three men claimed ownership of a square mile of land on which they are settled.
15,000 Njeru Residents Face Eviction20 Aug 2018, 17:43 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Meddie Ssempala (In the middle with a file) together with other Njeru residents at the Land Commission. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.