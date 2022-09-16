1,537 Families in Lango Recieve Land Titles

In short
The beneficiaries are drawn from Chegere and Ibuje sub-counties in Apac district and four other sub-counties in the districts of Agago and Maracha where the pilot project has been implemented.
1,537 Families in Lango Recieve Land Titles16 Sep 2022, 11:21 Comments 184 Views Apac, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Caroline Adriaensen, the Head of Cooperation -European Union Over 1500 Certificates of Customary Ownership issued in Lango and Acholi
Mentioned: European Union (EU)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.