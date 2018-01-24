Multi-billion Shillings Dredger Launched to De-silt Lake Victoria

In short
The dredger was built by Mango Tree Group in 2015. But its operations has been blocked after protests from a section of area leaders and the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA citing environmental concerns on Lake Victoria.
Multi-billion Shillings Dredger Launched to De-silt Lake Victoria24 Jan 2018, 18:27 Comments 97 Views Wakiso, Uganda Environment Analysis
State Minister for trade Micheal Werikhe after launching the dredger at Bugiri-Bukasa village in Wakiso district. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.