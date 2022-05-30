16 Bicycle Pilgrims From Lira Diocese Start 3-Day Trip to Namugongo

In short
Tony Oola alias Akristo, the team coordinator explains the significance of the 3 days saying it represents the suffering and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He added that riding a bicycle is the best way to honor Christ and the Martyrs.
