16 Bicycle Pilgrims From Lira Diocese Start 3-Day Trip to Namugongo

30 May 2022, 12:35 Comments 166 Views Ordination Ground, Church Road, Lira, Uganda Religion Human rights Lifestyle Updates

Tony Oola alias Akristo, the team coordinator explains the significance of the 3 days saying it represents the suffering and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He added that riding a bicycle is the best way to honor Christ and the Martyrs.

 

