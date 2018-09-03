Dominic Ochola
160 Claims Delaying Acholibur-Musingo Road

3 Sep 2018, 12:08 Comments 121 Views Pader, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
UNRA’s Head of Land Acquisition William Matovu Dominic Ochola

In short
Altogether, the project affected 2,347 persons. But the Uganda National Roads Authority now requires 1.7 billion Shillings to clear payments for 160 people whose compensation claims are still pending.

 

