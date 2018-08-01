160 Uganda Police Officers To Return From Somalia

A section officers from the Ugandan Formed Police Unit (FPU) who will return home this weekend Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The team from Ugandas Formed Police Unit, is part of a multi-national police force under the African Union Mission in Somalia AMISOM, which is training and mentoring Somali police officers. Unlike Uganda People Defence Forces UPDF which operates in the interior of Somalia, Uganda police operates in Mogadishu. Specifically, Uganda police is part of the Mogadishu airport security detail.