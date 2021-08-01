Julius Ocungi
16:33

1,600 VHTs Trained to Monitor COVID-19 Homebased Care Patients in Kitgum

1 Aug 2021 Kitgum, Uganda

In short
Kitgum District Surveillance Focal Point Person Simon Knox Okongo says that the training was aimed at easing follow up of COVID-19 patients within the community which are sometimes not easily and frequently accessed by health workers.

 

