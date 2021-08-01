1,600 VHTs Trained to Monitor COVID-19 Homebased Care Patients in Kitgum

In short
Kitgum District Surveillance Focal Point Person Simon Knox Okongo says that the training was aimed at easing follow up of COVID-19 patients within the community which are sometimes not easily and frequently accessed by health workers.
1,600 VHTs Trained to Monitor COVID-19 Homebased Care Patients in Kitgum1 Aug 2021, 16:21 Comments 146 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
Tagged with: Village Health Teams - VHTs
Mentioned: kitgum general hospital
