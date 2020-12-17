1,600 Volunteers to Participate in First HIV Vaccine Trial

In short

Professor Pontiano Kaleebu, the Director of Uganda Virus Research Institute-URVI/MRC and Chief Investigator in the PrEPVacc trial says, the testing which begun on Tuesday at the research site in Masaka is going to be done on a total 1,668 volunteers clustered in five groups ranging between 18 to 40 years of age, who have been drawn from HIV high risk communities in Uganda, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.