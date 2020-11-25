161 People So Far Killed in Domestic Violence Since January

In short
Peace Mutuuzo, State Minister for Gender says that there have been 161 deaths associated with domestic violence this year and a total of 10,280 cases of gender based violence were reported between January and April 2020 according to CID, and yet some cases go unreported.
161 People So Far Killed in Domestic Violence Since January25 Nov 2020, 19:23 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: domestic violence
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.