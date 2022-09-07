165 Teachers Miss Salaries as Luwero Struggles to Implement Enhancements

In short
According to a circular to all headteachers of government-aided secondary schools, the district has written to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development asking for supplementary funds to pay for the salaries. The circular dated September 1, 2022, requested the affected staff to remain patient.
165 Teachers Miss Salaries as Luwero Struggles to Implement Enhancements7 Sep 2022, 21:09 Comments 65 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: salary enhancements for science teachers science teachers
