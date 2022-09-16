17 Arrested for Vandalism Of Electricity Infrastructure in Mityana, Gomba

In short
The suspects currently detained at Wamala Region Police headquarters in Mityana were arrested in a joint operation involving the Uganda Police Force-UPDF and power distributors, Umeme in Mityana and Gomba Districts.
17 Arrested for Vandalism Of Electricity Infrastructure in Mityana, Gomba16 Sep 2022, 11:47 Comments 98 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: vandalism, electricity, wires, suspects, crackdown
Mentioned: Uganda Police, UMEME Limited
