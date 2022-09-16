Ephraim Kasozi
17 Arrested for Vandalism Of Electricity Infrastructure in Mityana, Gomba

16 Sep 2022 Mityana, Uganda
Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala

In short
The suspects currently detained at Wamala Region Police headquarters in Mityana were arrested in a joint operation involving the Uganda Police Force-UPDF and power distributors, Umeme in Mityana and Gomba Districts.

 

