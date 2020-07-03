In short
Three homes owned by people from Terego were partially destroyed and the occupants chased away by a group from Rigbo Sub County who invaded the area on Thursday claiming its part of Madi Okollo district area.
17 People Arrested for Inciting Violence in Terego, Madi-Okollo Land Dispute
Police Officers removing stones that locals from Rigbo Sub County Madi Okollo district used to blockade the road connecting to Uriama Sub County in Terego district.
