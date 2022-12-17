17 Villages in Sheema Get Power After 15 Years of Seeing Electric Poles

In short
The Project's first phase covers villages of Bunyagongo, Kagororgoro, Rwenkarabo, Rwentaka, Katete, Mukombesa, Kyagaju, Kyeruma, Nyakachemba, Bubaare, Nyabirerema, Nyabuhama, Kagango, Kishenyi, Rweshama, Nyabishera and Ryenzoki.
17 Villages in Sheema Get Power After 15 Years of Seeing Electric Poles17 Dec 2022, 16:39 Comments 96 Views Sheema, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Hon Ruth Nakabirwa the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development and area MPs switch on Power in Kiziba Ward Sheema Municipality
