17-Year-old Girl Remanded for Murdering Own Child

In short
Prosecution led by Bushirah Nakanyike told the court presided over by Kiboga Grade One Magistrate; Michael Bbossa that while at Migongolomi village in Kikonda Sub County in Kyankwanzi district on November 23, 2020, the accused murdered her baby and dumped the body in the toilet.
17-Year-old Girl Remanded for Murdering Own Child24 Dec 2020, 11:54 Comments 192 Views Kiboga District, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Grade one magistrate murder
Mentioned: Kiboga District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.