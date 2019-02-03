17-Year-Old Killed in Masaka House Robbery

In short
The deceased identified as Brenda Nansubuga, a senior three student at St. Elizabeth Social Centre-Gulama, was a lone occupant of the house, at the time of the attack. The deceaseds mother had gone for a function in Kampala, only to find her daughters body lying in a pool of blood, upon her return.
17-Year-Old Killed in Masaka House Robbery3 Feb 2019, 11:22 Comments 276 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: gang raped murder teenager student postmortem
Mentioned: police st. elizabeth social centre-gulama
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.