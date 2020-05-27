Candia Stephen
19:50

17-Year-Old Refugee Arrested for Killing Brother in Domestic Brawl

27 May 2020, 19:49 Comments 138 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Human rights Misc Report
Some Dinkas armed with sticks in Obongi.

Some Dinkas armed with sticks in Obongi.

In short
According to the DPC Arua Dennis Ochama who visited the scene of the crime on Wednesday says that the minor, now a juvenile offender, picked a domestic quarrel with his younger brother on Tuesday afternoon.

 

Tagged with: arua cps murder ocea refugee settlement south sudanese dinkas

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.