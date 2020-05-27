17-Year-Old Refugee Arrested for Killing Brother in Domestic Brawl

In short
According to the DPC Arua Dennis Ochama who visited the scene of the crime on Wednesday says that the minor, now a juvenile offender, picked a domestic quarrel with his younger brother on Tuesday afternoon.
17-Year-Old Refugee Arrested for Killing Brother in Domestic Brawl27 May 2020, 19:49 Comments 138 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Human rights Misc Report
In short
