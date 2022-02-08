Julius Ocungi
17-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend for Aborting

8 Feb 2022 Gulu, Uganda
Deceased, Miriam Akello. courtesy photo

In short
Akello’s boyfriend identified as Jordan Owili 20, invited the deceased to a friend’s house to spend some time together. According to the reports, a disagreement later ensued between the lovers as the boyfriend accused Akello of allegedly aborting a three-month-old pregnancy.

 

