170 Children Rescued from Kampala Streets

In short
The children have been settled at Nakivubo Blue Primary School where they are being tested for COVID-19 before being taken to rehabilitation centres. Those who will be found positive with the virus will be quarantined at the School while those with negative results will be taken to Kaazi Rehabilitation centre along Entebbe Road.
170 Children Rescued from Kampala Streets30 Jun 2021, 21:15 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.