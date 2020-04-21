In short
The petition, initiated by former minister Sarah Kiyingi, says that whereas she does not doubt the important role that MPs can play in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, she believes strongly that the allocation is misplaced. The petition is addressed to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Prime Minister.
17,000 Sign Petition Against COVID-19 Allocation to Parliament
21 Apr 2020
