17,000 Sign Petition Against COVID-19 Allocation to Parliament

21 Apr 2020, 07:54 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
The petition, initiated by former minister Sarah Kiyingi, says that whereas she does not doubt the important role that MPs can play in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, she believes strongly that the allocation is misplaced. The petition is addressed to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Prime Minister.

 

