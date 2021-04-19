174 Children Defiled In Luwero District Last Year

In short
The report indicates that the cases put the district in the 10th position amongst districts with high rates of defilement across the country. The highest number was in the Katwe division which recorded 252 defilement cases, followed by Kamuli district with 236, Mbale with 230, Buyende with 207, Mukono division with 193 cases, as well as Tororo and Kapchorwa which registered 188 cases each.
174 Children Defiled In Luwero District Last Year19 Apr 2021, 19:35 Comments 218 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
