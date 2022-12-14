Olive Nakatudde
16:55

176 MPs Sign Namuganza Censure Motion

14 Dec 2022, 16:53 Comments 347 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
The Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza.

Last week Friday, Agago North MP, John Okot Amos, seconded by Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi wrote to the Clerk to Parliament expressing their intention to move a motion of censure against the Minister on grounds of misconduct and misbehavior.

 

