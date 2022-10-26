Edward Eninu
18 Mothers Sit UCE Exam in Bukedea

26 Oct 2022, 17:21 Comments 117 Views Bukedea, Uganda Education Updates
DEO-Okurut Photo By George Emuron

Nine of the young mothers are due for delivery and the others are already breastfeeding. They are among the 1,956 candidates sitting for UCE in Bukedea district this year.

 

