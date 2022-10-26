18 Mothers Sit UCE Exam in Bukedea

In short
Nine of the young mothers are due for delivery and the others are already breastfeeding. They are among the 1,956 candidates sitting for UCE in Bukedea district this year.
18 Mothers Sit UCE Exam in Bukedea26 Oct 2022, 17:21 Comments 117 Views Bukedea, Uganda Education Updates
