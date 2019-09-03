In short
The applicants want court to compel the company and its Directors to refund their money worth Shillings 715.5 million they took from them with promises of getting them lucrative job placements in the Middle East between 2018 and 2019.
180 Job Seekers Sue External Labor Recruitment Firm, Demand Refund Top story3 Sep 2019, 21:06 Comments 201 Views Court Report
Tagged with: Companies taking people abroad Dennis Kagyendo Eagles Supervision Limited Rodney Bob Nankunda
