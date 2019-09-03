Kukunda Judith
180 Job Seekers Sue External Labor Recruitment Firm, Demand Refund Top story

3 Sep 2019, 21:06 Comments 201 Views Court Report
City Lawyer Muwada Nkunyigi Addressing Journalists as his Clients look on

The applicants want court to compel the company and its Directors to refund their money worth Shillings 715.5 million they took from them with promises of getting them lucrative job placements in the Middle East between 2018 and 2019.

 

