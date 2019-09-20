185 Health Workers Needed As Luweero Hospital Starts Operations

In short
Luweero District Health Officer Doctor Innocent Nkonwa is optimistic that the elevation of the facility and its actual operationalization will help to improve service delivery. Nkonwa adds that currently, the health facility needs to streamline the roles of the available staff to meet the staffing norms of a hospital.
185 Health Workers Needed As Luweero Hospital Starts Operations20 Sep 2019, 15:17 Comments 231 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: essential medicines health infrastructure development primary health care quality health services
Mentioned: Luweero hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.