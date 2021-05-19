In short
In Arua, Dr Willy Nguma, the Veterinary Officer Greater Arua, says that within three days they received 1,863 applications from those interested to be enumerators. He however says that they were forced to drop over 1,600 due to lack of LCI letters, National IDs and lack of Senior Six or its equivalent.
1,863 Turn Up for Livestock Census Interviews in Arua
Dr. Willy Nguma Supervising Written Interviews by the over 1800 applicants on the Production Compound.
