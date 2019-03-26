19 Arrested During Entebbe Taxi Operators Protests

In short
The arrests were made during early morning protests by the taxi operators, disputing an injunction on the election of their leaders. The operators staged roadblocks in Kitooro, Katabi, Abayita Ababiri, and Broadway, Kawuku and Namulanda paralyzing business and transport along the road.
19 Arrested During Entebbe Taxi Operators Protests26 Mar 2019, 13:27 Comments 103 Views Human rights Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: taxi operators
Mentioned: Uganda Police Forc Updf
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.