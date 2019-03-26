Lubulwa Henry
19 Arrested During Entebbe Taxi Operators Protests

26 Mar 2019
Taxi operators arguing with the RDC

In short
The arrests were made during early morning protests by the taxi operators, disputing an injunction on the election of their leaders. The operators staged roadblocks in Kitooro, Katabi, Abayita Ababiri, and Broadway, Kawuku and Namulanda paralyzing business and transport along the road.

 

