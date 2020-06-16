Pamela Mawanda
12:21

19 More People Test Positive for COVID-19

16 Jun 2020, 12:19 Comments 236 Views Media East Africa Updates

In short
13 of the confirmed cases were from alerts and contacts of people within communities in Jinja, Amuru, Kyotera, Tororo, Gulu and Wakiso. The other six were from points of entry. According to the health ministry, the increase in community cases ushers the country into stage three of the disease which is worrying.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19
Mentioned: MOH

