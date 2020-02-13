19 MPs So Far Sign Gen Tumwine Censure Motion

In short
Only a total of 19 Members of Parliament have signed a censure motion against Security Minister General Elly Tumwine in the third day of the exercise.
19 MPs So Far Sign Gen Tumwine Censure Motion13 Feb 2020, 20:19 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Olive Nakatudde
Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine arriving at Parliament recently. Login to license this image from 1$.
