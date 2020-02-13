Alex Otto
19 MPs So Far Sign Gen Tumwine Censure Motion

13 Feb 2020, 20:19 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine arriving at Parliament recently. Olive Nakatudde

Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine arriving at Parliament recently.

Only a total of 19 Members of Parliament have signed a censure motion against Security Minister General Elly Tumwine in the third day of the exercise.

 

