In short
Nakasongola District Education Officer, George William Kajura, says that when the Ministry of Education and Sports delivered home study learning materials recently to the schools they found them under lock and key.
19 Private Schools In Nakasongola Cease to Exist Over COVID-19 Top story4 Oct 2021, 07:44 Comments 344 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Education Updates
File Photo; Amazing Grace Nursery and Primary School in Nakaseke also suspended operations this year over COVID 19
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 Debt Private Schools
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.