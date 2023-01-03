Wambuzi Reacheal
19-Year-Old Arrested for Assembling Explosives in Iganga District

3 Jan 2023, 17:55 Comments 212 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report
Security operatives deployed at the crime scene. Courtesy photo.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in an operation conducted in Busei A village, Iganga District, where he was allegedly assembling explosives in his room.

 

