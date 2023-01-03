19-Year-Old Arrested for Assembling Explosives in Iganga District

In short
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in an operation conducted in Busei A village, Iganga District, where he was allegedly assembling explosives in his room.
19-Year-Old Arrested for Assembling Explosives in Iganga District3 Jan 2023, 17:55 Comments 212 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report
Tagged with: attack combatant explosive installation operation police security security guard village
Mentioned: Allied Democratic Forces Busoga East Iganga Samuel Asiimwe defense secretary of Busei police commander
