19- Year Old Beats His Mother to Death for Being a Drunkard

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says Olwi has been arrested and detained at Oyam Central Police Station as the file is being compiled for submission to Resident Chief State Attorney for perusal and advice before arraigning him in court on charges of murder.
19- Year Old Beats His Mother to Death for Being a Drunkard15 Sep 2022, 08:55 Comments 253 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.