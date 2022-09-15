Amony Immaculate
19- Year Old Beats His Mother to Death for Being a Drunkard

15 Sep 2022, 08:55 Comments 253 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says Olwi has been arrested and detained at Oyam Central Police Station as the file is being compiled for submission to Resident Chief State Attorney for perusal and advice before arraigning him in court on charges of murder.

 

