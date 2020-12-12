19-Year-Old Man Allegedly Shot Dead at Home of UPDF Brigadier

In short
Both Patrick Onyango, the Kampala police Spokesperson and UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, said they were yet to get any information about the incident. They promised to get back to our reporter once they get information on the incident.
19-Year-Old Man Allegedly Shot Dead at Home of UPDF Brigadier12 Dec 2020, 16:28 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Brig Meddie Ssesanga. Brian Niwamanya.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.