Hafitha Issa
21:17

Deputy Attorney General Asks for Time to Explain Acquisition of Mutungo Land

5 Feb 2019, 21:17 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

In short
While appearing before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire Commission on Tuesday, Rukutana said he wasnt well versed with the transaction between Dr. Muhammad Kasasa and government, adding that he was only engaged in the last stages of the transaction.

 

Tagged with: land probe deputy attorney general mwesigwa rukutana

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.