Deputy Attorney General Asks for Time to Explain Acquisition of Mutungo Land

While appearing before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire Commission on Tuesday, Rukutana said he wasnt well versed with the transaction between Dr. Muhammad Kasasa and government, adding that he was only engaged in the last stages of the transaction.
Deputy Attorney General Asks for Time to Explain Acquisition of Mutungo Land5 Feb 2019, 21:17 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
