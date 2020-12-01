Kimbowa Ivan
2 Confirmed Dead, 10 Critically Injured During Kyagulanyi's Mukono, Buikwe Campaigns

1 Dec 2020, 08:50 Comments 388 Views Mukono, Uganda Election Politics 2021 Elections Report
Kyagulanyi and Hanifer Nabukeera Mukono NUP District flag bearer.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP presidential candidate has appealed to the public to forgive most of the police officers that treat them in the most inhuman way, saying they are only working on the orders of their superiors.

 

