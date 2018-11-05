In short
In his statement, the manager claimed that Namatovu signed a form taking responsibility for the childs safety while in the pool. He also disclosed that they had a full time pool attendant identified Abubakari Abdullah, who was picked up this morning.
Mestil Hotel Staff, Caretaker In Trouble Over Minor's Death5 Nov 2018, 16:32 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: mestil hotel management luke owoyesigyire nsambya abubakari abdullah manager of the hotel josephine namatovu ismail magoba hotel swimming pool
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.