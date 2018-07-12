In short
Dr. Geoffrey Akena, the Kitgum Government Hospital Superintendent confirmed to URN that the two soldiers whose identities have concealed due to the sensitivity of the matter. Dr. Akena revealed that the injured soldiers were admitted at the facility in critical condition but their conditions are apparently stable.
2 SPLA Soldiers Shoot Each Other in Brawl
