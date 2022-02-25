In short
Rwenzori East Regional Criminal Intelligence Officer Bonny Oyesigye told URN that between 2019 to February 1, 2022, the security teams in the district also recovered 105 ammunitions and arrested 17 suspects. There were 20 cases of aggravated robberies reported in the district in 2019 alone.
20 Guns Recovered in Kasese Within Three Years
25 Feb 2022
