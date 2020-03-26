20 Motocyclists Arrested for Trafficking People into Uganda

In short
Paul Kalikwan, the Busia District Deputy Resident Commissioner says that the suspects had opened up more routes that link to Kenya, to beat security forces that were deployed to control the movement of people in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.
20 Motocyclists Arrested for Trafficking People into Uganda26 Mar 2020, 19:22 Comments 179 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Media Security Updates
