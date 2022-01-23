In short
The accident occurred this morning at Nyarongo village, Kabwoya sub-county as more than 60 students on board were returning from a field practice in Kyangwali sub-county. They were travelling in their school bus registration number UAY 170H when the tragedy occurred.
20 Students from Hoima School of Nursing Injured in Motor Accident
Some of the injured Hoima nursing school students admitted at Hoima regional referral hospital after involving in the accident.
