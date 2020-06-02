20 Suspects Arrested Over Kitgum Land Row

In short
Kitgum Resident District Resident Commissioner, William Komakech says 16 of the suspects were arrested on Saturday in relation to an attack at Lyelukwa village in Pela parish last week.
20 Suspects Arrested Over Kitgum Land Row2 Jun 2020, 16:56 Comments 125 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
Pajong clan members attend a meeting in Odongloo village i Omiya Anyima Subcounty Kitgum district on Monday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
Robert Oken, the Officer in Charge of criminal Investigation at Kitgum Central Police Station William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District commissioner
Mentioned: Kitgum Central Police Station
