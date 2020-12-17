Ronard Shabomwe
20-Year-Old Mother Shot in Kyagulanyi Riots Rots at Home

Kampala, Uganda
Shakirah Nyemera showing the wound at the back where the bullet came out from.Photo by Ronard Shabomwe.

Shakirah Nyemera showing the wound at the back where the bullet came out from.Photo by Ronard Shabomwe.

In short
Shakirah Nyemere, who is still suffering from bullet and the operation wounds cannot afford treatment and appeals to well-wishers to extend a hand of help so she can get the prescribed medication

 

