20-Year-Old Mother Shot in Kyagulanyi Riots Rots at Home

Shakirah Nyemere, who is still suffering from bullet and the operation wounds cannot afford treatment and appeals to well-wishers to extend a hand of help so she can get the prescribed medication
20-Year-Old Mother Shot in Kyagulanyi Riots Rots at Home17 Dec 2020, 17:47 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Interview
Shakirah Nyemera showing the wound at the back where the bullet came out from.Photo by Ronard Shabomwe.
