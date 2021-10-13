200 Families Left Homeless as Hailstorm Devastates Kibaale

The massive destruction caused by hailstorm in Kanooga village matale sub county in Kibaale district.

In short

The two-day heavy downpour that started on Monday evening until Tuesday evening affected villages of Kanooga, Kakihimbara, Kaisobakara, and Kayunga in Matale Sub County, Kiganda in Kyahazihire sub-county, Kiziizi Cell, Buyanja Cell and Karuguuza Cell all in Kibaale town Council.