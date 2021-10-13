Okello Emmanuel
13:12

200 Families Left Homeless as Hailstorm Devastates Kibaale

13 Oct 2021, 13:01 Comments 149 Views Kibaale, Uganda Crime Updates
The massive destruction caused by hailstorm in Kanooga village matale sub county in Kibaale district.

The massive destruction caused by hailstorm in Kanooga village matale sub county in Kibaale district.

In short
The two-day heavy downpour that started on Monday evening until Tuesday evening affected villages of Kanooga, Kakihimbara, Kaisobakara, and Kayunga in Matale Sub County, Kiganda in Kyahazihire sub-county, Kiziizi Cell, Buyanja Cell and Karuguuza Cell all in Kibaale town Council.

 

Tagged with: crops families hailstorm

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.