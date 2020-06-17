Julius Ocungi
200 South Sudanese Intercepted Over Illegal Entry into Uganda

South Sudanese Refugees in Maaji 3 settlement in Adjumani district performs traditional songs. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
The Refugees were intercepted between March and June this year crossing through the porous areas of Unyama 1,2 and 3 from the neighboring South Sudan’s Nimule Township.

 

