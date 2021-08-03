Julius Ocungi
12:58

200 Unfamiliar Names Found on Kitgum COVID-19 Relief Beneficiaries List

3 Aug 2021, 12:56 Comments 134 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Kitgum Municipal Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya speaking at a Taskforce meeting in Kitgum Municipality on Thursday.

Kitgum Municipal Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya speaking at a Taskforce meeting in Kitgum Municipality on Thursday.

In short
Two weeks ago, the government deferred 691 names of beneficiaries from Kitgum Municipality citing a mismatch in details provided on their contacts and National Identity Numbers-NINs. The beneficiaries were part of the 3,675 vulnerable people registered for government support, within the three divisions of Pager, Central, and Pandwong in Kitgum Municipality.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 relief cash Kitgum Municipality
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipal Council Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.