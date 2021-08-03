200 Unfamiliar Names Found on Kitgum COVID-19 Relief Beneficiaries List

In short
Two weeks ago, the government deferred 691 names of beneficiaries from Kitgum Municipality citing a mismatch in details provided on their contacts and National Identity Numbers-NINs. The beneficiaries were part of the 3,675 vulnerable people registered for government support, within the three divisions of Pager, Central, and Pandwong in Kitgum Municipality.
200 Unfamiliar Names Found on Kitgum COVID-19 Relief Beneficiaries List3 Aug 2021, 12:56 Comments 134 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Kitgum Municipal Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya speaking at a Taskforce meeting in Kitgum Municipality on Thursday.
