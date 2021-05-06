Ezekiel Ssekweyama
07:17

200 Worshipers To Attend Martyrs’ Day Celebrations, Foot Pilgrims Suspended

6 May 2021, 07:14 Comments 290 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Interview
Courtesy Photo The Pilgrims Taking Rest and Sharing Experiences from the day's Walk

Courtesy Photo The Pilgrims Taking Rest and Sharing Experiences from the day's Walk

In short
The Uganda Episcopal Conference has for the second time selected Masaka Diocese to lead the celebrations on June 03rd, 2021 after missing the opportunity last year following the suspension of the celebrations because of the Coronavirus disease outbreak.

 

Tagged with: Catholic Shrines Namugongo Foot pilgrims suspended Uganda Martyrs Day Celebrations 2021 Uganda Martyrs Shrines Restricted
Mentioned: Masaka Catholic Diocese uganda episcopal conference –uec

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.