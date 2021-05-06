200 Worshipers To Attend Martyrs’ Day Celebrations, Foot Pilgrims Suspended

In short
The Uganda Episcopal Conference has for the second time selected Masaka Diocese to lead the celebrations on June 03rd, 2021 after missing the opportunity last year following the suspension of the celebrations because of the Coronavirus disease outbreak.
200 Worshipers To Attend Martyrs’ Day Celebrations, Foot Pilgrims Suspended6 May 2021, 07:14 Comments 290 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Interview
