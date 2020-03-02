2000 Abandon ART Services At Buliisa General Hospital

In short
Dr. Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health Officer-DHO told Uganda Radio Network that are only 3500 HIV people are active while the rest can’t be traced. He says efforts by the health officials to trace for the patients who have abandoned treatment have proved futile.
2000 Abandon ART Services At Buliisa General Hospital2 Mar 2020, 10:50 Comments 169 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: AIDS
Mentioned: Buliisa District Anti-Retroviral Treatment-ART Buliisa General Hospital Nelson Naisye Buliisa District Health Officer Richard Mugume
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.